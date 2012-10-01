Auralex Offers SheetBlok-AF Sound Isolation Material

Auralex Acoustics, Inc. is offering its new SheetBlok-AF Sound Isolation Barrier material.
- Designed with system integrators seeking sound isolation solutions for both new construction and retrofit situations in mind, Auralex’s new SheetBlok-AF is a thin, dense isolator with a Class A fire-rated PVC laminate on its surface for a finished aesthetic. Intended as a solution for improved sound isolation between adjacent spaces, SheetBlok-AF can be implemented in home theaters, apartments, listening spaces, studios, offices and anywhere an increase in sound isolation is desired.
- SheetBlok-AF is at least 6dB more effective than solid lead at stopping the transmission of sound, the company says. It acts as a thin, dense sound barrier layer in wall, ceiling and floor systems and is most effective when used as one component of a multi-layered construction scheme. However, SheetBlok-AF can be applied directly over the existing wall, and using Auralex’s proprietary base-coat paint (available in 1-gallon or 5-gallon containers), SheetBlok-AF is fully paintable using any latex paint, coordinating it with any decor.
- SheetBlok-AF is supplied in 4’x10’ sheets that can be trimmed for custom fit. It is affixed with trowel-applied adhesive, which allows proper positioning and alignment during installation.