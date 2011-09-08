Dawn Borsella Joins A.C.T Lighting

- A.C.T Lighting continues to expand its team of highly-qualified professionals with the addition of Dawn Borsella as a Technical Support specialist. Based in A.C.T’s New Jersey office, Borsella will support the entire range of A.C.T Lighting products, including MA Lighting, Clay Paky, LiteWare and W-DMX, as well as train customers on the use and operation of those products.
- “I’m very excited to be joining the A.C.T team of service professionals,” says Borsella. “I jumped at the opportunity to be part of A.C.T, which has a superb reputation for offering the best of the best in everything they sell. The grandMA series has always been my console of choice, giving endless capabilities for artists’ programming needs.”
- For the last six years Borsella has been a freelance lighting programmer/technician and has toured the world with artists ranging from The Allman Brothers Band, Kenny Rogers and The Jonas Brothers to Barbra Streisand, REM, Nine Inch Nails and Jane’s Addiction – all of whom have carried the grandMA series of consoles.
- Most recently she has designed and/or programmed for Nickelodeon’s Drake Bell, British pop artist Kate Nash and Jane’s Addiction, as well as smaller artists opening on national tours.
- A leading importer and distributor of lighting products, A.C.T Lighting, Inc. strives to identify future trends and cutting-edge products, and stock, sell and support their inventory. The company provides superior customer service and value for money to all of its clients.
- For more information call 818-707-0884
Topics