DPAA’s 2014 Video Everywhere Early Registration

- The Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA) announced that registration has opened for its 7th annual Video Everywhere Summit slated for Tuesday, Nov. 4 at Crowne Plaza Times Square in New York. Early bird pricing will be available until August 1.
- Details on registration can be found at www.videoeverywheresummit2014.com. Attendees registering before July 15 can enter a drawing to win an additional summit pass by tweeting: "I just registered for the DPAA Video Everywhere Summit on Nov. 4! Register at www.videoeverywheresummit2014.com #DPAA2014."
- A record crowd of more than 600 people is expected to attend the 2014 Video Everywhere Summit. The Summit is the only conference dedicated to video neutral planning, activation, clients' use of multi-screen strategies and the role of digital place based in today's media ecosystem. A wide range of dynamic panels, presentations and sessions will cover topics such as programmatic buying, cross media, mobile activation, digital place based success, managing organizational growth, and more. A hands-on exhibit hall also will be open to attendees.
- A preliminary list of confirmed speakers includes Chris Boothe, chief executive officer, Spark; Sallie Mars, senior vice president, chief diversity officer, McCann Worldwide; Jay Sears, senior vice president marketplace development, The Rubicon Project; and Shelley Zalis, chief executive officer, IPSOS OTX.
- Barry Frey, president & chief executive officer, DPAA, said, "We are excited about the agenda that is starting to take shape. We will explore hot topics of great value to the ad community, including multi-screen strategies, programmatic buying, the relationship between mobile and digital place based and how advertisers are using the two in concert, and so much more."
- The Video Everywhere Summit is a must-attend for any marketing, agency and digital placed based network executive seeking actionable insights into the rapidly growing digital place based sector. The 2014 Video Everywhere Summit will be held in New York the same week as two other major media and advertising events: Ad-Tech New York and Customer Engagement Technology World, both slated for Nov. 5-6.