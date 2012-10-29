Audio-Technica Unveils System 10 Digital Wireless System

Audio-Technica is debuting its new high-fidelity System 10 2.4 GHz Digital Wireless at AES 2012.
- Ideal for a wide range of applications – houses of worship, singers and guitar players (hobbyist to professional), karaoke, corporate/presentation etc., the System 10 wireless offers reliability and ease of use at an economical price point, according to the company.
- System 10 operates in the 2.4 GHz range, so that it is immune to TV and DTV interference, and offers easy operation with instantaneous channel selection, sync and set-up. Up to eight channels may be used together without any frequency coordination problems or group selection issues. System 10 receivers and transmitters offer an easy-to-read digital ID display.
- System 10 wireless ensures clear communications by providing three levels of diversity assurance: frequency, time, and space. Frequency Diversity sends the signal on two dynamically allocated frequencies for interference-free communication. Time Diversity sends the signal in multiple time slots to maximize immunity to multipath interference. Finally, Space Diversity uses two antennas on each transmitter and receiver to maximize signal integrity.
- The single-channel System 10 includes the ATW-R1100 single-channel receiver and either a body-pack transmitter or handheld microphone/transmitter. The ATW-R1100 is a diversity digital receiver offering volume control along with AF Peak and Pair indicator lights.
- Multiple system configurations are available, with handheld vocal microphone/transmitters and UniPak body-pack transmitters designed for use with lavalier, headworn and instrument microphones as well as electric guitars.
- Audio-Technica’s System 10 packages will be available November 2012.