VMP Features New Flat Panel Articulating Wall Mounts

Stevensville, MD--Video Mount Products will feature its new flat panel articulating wall mounts during InfoComm 2011.
- The FP-MWAB wall mount.
- Now shipping, the FP-MWAB (MSRP: $169.95) holds most medium-sized flat panels from 24- to 37-inches, while the “Extra Medium” FP-XMWAB (MSRP: $239.95) holds most 32- to 52-inch flat panels.
- “We designed the FP-MWAB and FP-XMWAB based on the success of our existing articulating wall mount line,” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “As new and exciting flat panels are being sold throughout multiple markets, the ‘medium-sized’ category has become a broad term that includes a wide range of screen diameters. As a result, we crafted these two new articulating wall mounts to handle all flat screens within the medium category. Each mount incorporates specific capabilities that cater to the precise specifications of each particular flat panel, as well as each customer’s unique demands.”
- The FP-MWAB and FP-XMWAB both come available in black powdered coat finishes, and both have 45 degree rotation and up to 15 degree tilt capabilities. And for the security conscious, both units’ mounting rails accept padlocks for added peace-of-mind.
- Additionally, the FP-MWAB, with a load capacity of up to 80 lbs., has a maximum flat panel hole pattern of 450mm x 400mm, and a shallow depth of 5.5 inches (arms fully collapsed) while being able to extend up to 16.5 inches (arms fully extended).
- For the larger, or “Extra Medium”, mid-sized flat panel up to 130 lbs., the FP-XMWAB has a maximum flat panel hole pattern of 800mm x 500mm, and a shallow depth of 5.3 inches (arms fully collapsed) while being able to extend up to 16.3 inches (arms fully extended). It also includes level correction capabilities.
- “Backed by VMP’s years of industry acclaimed product design and customer service second-to-none, the FP-MWAB and FP-XMWAB will make mounting nearly all medium-sized flat panels as quick, easy, and reliable as the rest of our mounting solutions.”