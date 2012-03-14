Six Companies Sponsor AVB Networking Conference

Las Vegas, NV--With AVB-enabled products now shipping from a host of manufacturers, six leading companies involved in AVB development and deployment have announced plans to co-sponsor a conference to examine real-world applications of the technology with the products available today.

The AVB Networking Conference 2012 is co-sponsored by Avid, Biamp Systems, Harman, Lab X Technologies, Meyer Sound and Riedel Communications - all of whom have AVB-capable devices on the market today. The six pro audio companies will be joined by AVB switch manufacturer Extreme Networks.

The applications-based event will provide consultants, integrators and system designers with comprehensive details on how AVB technology can simplify system design and maintenance, and how interoperable solutions are being deployed today.

The AVB Networking Conference 2012 will take place the Renaissance Hotel, Las Vegas, on June 12, to be coincident with the InfoComm 2012 tradeshow. It will focus on real-world system showcases for house of worship, performance, sports facility, broadcast and hospitality applications. Confirmed guest speakers include Jim Risgin of On Stage Audio, and Vikram Kirby of Thinkwell, who will share the experiences of their AVB system deployment.

"As more manufacturers deploy AVB-capable components and more systems are installed, the value of AVB becomes more apparent," said John McMahon, director of Digital Products, Meyer Sound. "There is no need for complex switch management required by proprietary protocols - AVB is the evolution of Ethernet itself and as a result an AVB system is easier to deploy and an AVB infrastructure is future-proof."

"AVB provides winning performance on cost-per-node economics - reducing system installation and maintenance with a standards-based Ethernet technology," said Rex Reed, business segment director, Harman Signal Processing. "Our goal in supporting this event to broaden the awareness of AVB's comprehensive advantages and also to recognize the great work of some of our industry's most progressive, successful integrators."

"It's the simple fact that the signal path through the network is protected by the network which makes AVB unique - it's both the highway and the highway patrol," said Matt Czyzewski, executive vice president of operations, Biamp Systems. "It's that inherent protection of audio data which provides the vital reliability our integrators - and most importantly their customers - have always demanded but have never been able to achieve."

All seven participating companies are well-known in the promotion of the AVB technologies as a result of their AVnu Alliance membership and activity. It is their collaboration through the alliance and continued commitment to the technology which makes this unprecedented event possible.