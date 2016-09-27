Diversified Forms Team to Serve Sports Technology Vertical

To meet the changing demands of the growing sports technology market, the company is redefining its strategy by developing a specialized team that will work exclusively with large sports venues to provide a more engaging fan experience with dynamic, scalable solutions that will serve the venues for years to come.

“Our 20-year history in designing and implementing solutions for stadiums and arenas has taught us how critical it is to be forward thinking,” said Kevin Collins, president and COO, Diversified. “The designs and technology we implement today must meet the needs of the team, community, and facility for many years. The dramatic leap in the Internet of Things with IP connectivity has changed what fans expect in live events, and we are committed to providing the best experience today and tomorrow.”

Diversified has designed and implemented integrated sound, video, and networked broadcast systems in more than 75 stadiums across the country, in every major collegiate and professional league—from the NCAA to the NFL. After venturing into the global sports market with a recent successful project in South Korea, this specialized team plans to add additional projects domestically and in Asia and Europe to its already extensive portfolio.

Under the leadership of Duane Yoslov, senior vice president, the team has more than two decades of experience operating in this unique market. Yoslov has led many sports-centric projects, pioneering the design/build of the first High Definition Mobile Productions trucks to more than 50 stadiums across the country.

“Sports production and the passion that stems from all involved is unique and changing dramatically in production,” Yoslov said. “With over-the-top IP considerations along with real-time mobile in-stadium requirements, our team will focus on delivering the best solutions for our clients.”