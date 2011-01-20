Friday Deadline: APEX Awards Dinner at DSE

- The early purchase discount for Digital Signage Expo’s Second Annual APEX & Content Awards Dinner will expire after Friday, January 21st. Until then individual tickets can still be purchased online at www.dse2011.com at the early- registration price of $125.00, or $1,125.00 for a table of ten. After that date individual tickets will cost $150.00 and pricing per table will become $1,350.00.
- The Annual DSE Apex Awards honor innovation in the development and deployment of technology in the global Digital Out-of-Home industry and are judged independently on the basis of the Challenge, the Solution and the Result.
- The Annual DSE Content Awards honor innovative and compelling content created for digital signage and digital out-of-home networks and are judged independently on the basis of Creative Relevancy, Production Quality, and the Intended Mission.
- Chris Gibbs, President of Exponation, LLC, which produces Digital Signage Expo said, “We are very proud to provide the Awards Dinner to showcase the advances and originality of applications in our industry.” He added, “The Awards Dinner has become a memorable way for our industry to recognize and support those among us who set new standards for excellence.”
- DSE 2011 marks the seventh year that The APEX Awards will recognize the most innovative digital signage installations in the world. The Awards Dinner will be held on Wednesday, February 23 at the Paris Hotel Las Vegas from 7:00-9:00pm. To purchase tickets online or adjust your existing reservation to include the Awards Dinner go to:
http://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/DigitalSignageExpo/AwardsDinner.aspx