Lowell Expands Rack Line

St. Louis, MO--Lowell gangable racks are now available in a 42-inch depth to accommodate deeper equipment.
- Two new models in the LGR-series (LGR-4042, LGR-4442) are 40RU and 44RU respectively. The racks are available with or without a rear door and feature two-pair of adjustable mounting rails and accommodations for wire/cable management.
- Optional side panels have been engineered for manageability, according to the company, each set consisting of 4 pieces (2 per side) to expedite installation. Stationary and mobile platforms are also available for the deeper footprint.