Peavey Schedules MediaMatrix NION Training Seminar

Peavey Commercial Audio will host a two-day MediaMatrix NION Certification training course in Emeryville, CA, during July.

AV designers, consultants, contractors and end users will be able to learn the best practices for designing, deploying and implementing MediaMatrix audio distribution, processing and control systems.

The MediaMatrix NION Certification training course instructs AV professionals on the fundamentals of MediaMatrix, as well as how to design and program projects in NWare; how to set up a NION processor; how to create end-user GUIs for nTouch 60 and nTouch 180 touch screens and PC kiosks; and how to integrate the XControl into a MediaMatrix installation.