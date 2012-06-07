Yamaha Trainers Make Stops in Vegas, Illinois

- Yamaha Commercial Audio Training Seminars (YCATS) are back on the road with upcoming stops in Las Vegas, NV and Glen Ellen, IL.
- In Las Vegas, June 18-21, sessions will feature an introduction to the new CL Series digital console, along with M7CL for Advanced Users, M7CL for Beginners, and Yamaha LS9 Workshop. The registration deadline is Friday, June 15.
- The YCATS training in Glen Ellen, IL will be held July 10-13 with classes ranging from an Introduction to the Yamaha CL Series, a new session entitled Digital Audio Networks for Engineers, M7CL for Advanced Users, and Yamaha LS9 Workshop. Registration deadline: Friday, July 6.
- For more information and to registration visit: yamahacommercialaudiosystems.com.