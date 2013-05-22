WyreStorm Presentation Switcher for Pro AV Market

- WyreStorm is introducing its first Presentation Switcher (PS0901-010), a fully featured, completely modular solution that also offers seamless HDMI-to-HDMI switching and an open architecture approach to control, in addition to Enado control compatibility.
- With its wealth of I/O functionality and flexibility, the PS0901-010 delivers a scalable, expandable switching experience, with nine mixed format inputs including HDMI, HDBaseT, DisplayPort, Composite, Component, and VGA, as well as nine discrete audio inputs-and a microphone input-that can be embedded with the digital/analog video outputs. The marriage of analog and digital sources also extends to the Presentation Switcher's video processing, as well, which allows composite video sources to be overlaid with any digital source input in PiP (Picture in Picture) mode.
- The PS0901-010 offers upscaling, downscaling, and auto scaling capabilities to match any incoming video signal to any screen, at resolutions up to 1920x1200 (16:10), and embedded HDMI test patterns to assist with the setup of even the most complicated video systems.
- The Presentation Switcher is also fully compatible with all of WyreStorm's HDBaseT POE receivers, including Cascade-RX receivers for extending a single Switcher output to multiple screens with full Ethernet functionality, and Cascade-TX Transmitters capable of adding three additional localized inputs (HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA) to the Presentation Switcher's HDBaseT input, increasing its total video inputs to twelve.
- In addition to line level audio outputs, the PS0901-010 also features an integrated 30 watt Class D amplifier, and for additional local zone amplification, it can be paired with WyreStorm's external AMP-001-010 HDBaseT Class D Amplifier.