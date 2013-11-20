DSE 2014 Program on Design, Management & Operations

- Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will present a new Network Design, Management & Operations Seminar Program designed to prepare those who are planning to design, manage and operate or are now managing and operating Place-Based or Out-of-Home networks.
- The Network Design, Management & Operations Seminar Program, to be presented in Las Vegas February 12-13, 2014, is part of DSE’s seven-track Educational Conference and is designed for network operators of both revenue- and non-revenue generating systems, digital signage (DS) end-users, and systems integrators and installers who participate in or are responsible for design, management and operations. This educational track is intended to provide insights into the planning and initial deployment stages, as well as identify the team skill sets necessary to support a successful installation. Topics to be covered include:
- Influence Instead of Mandate: How to Manage Corporate Digital Signage Through ‘Win Win’ Goals
- System-Wide Digital Menu Board Deployment – Taking the Leap from a Successful Pilot to Implementation
- Content Distribution Architecture & Infrastructure Management
- How Sam’s Club Redesigned its In-Club TV Network to Maximize Shopper Engagement
- Richard Lebovitz, Educational Director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “The Network Design, Management & Operations Track presentations will present real-world illustrations of the challenges inherent in designing and executing network installations in a variety of venues and how those challenges were successfully overcome.”
- DSE also offers The Digital Out-of-Home Network Operators Conference, a full day pre-conference seminar program on Tuesday, February 11, for network operators interested in a more immersive program experience.
- Registration for the Network Design, Management & Operations Seminar Program, or any of DSE 2014 educational conference seminars, which are eligible for certification renewal credits, is available online at www.digitalsignageexpo.net.
