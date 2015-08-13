Digital Signage Expo Expanding to Chinese DS Community

- Digital Signage Expo has arranged to work with the Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Company, Ltd to invite those doing business in Asia, and specifically in the Chinese digital signage community to attend DSE 2016 taking place March 15-17, 2016, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
- Ms. Andrea Varrone, DSE Show Director, said, “The initial cooperative agreement calls for reciprocal promotional partner listings, website banners, trade show catalogue page ads and e-newsletter or list mailings, all of which opens the door to opportunity in China, a market where digital signage adoption is growing quickly.” She added, “The added possibility of attracting additional attendees from China who are ready to invest in the latest digital signage communications technologies also provides opportunities for additional business relationships for vendors who exhibit at DSE.”