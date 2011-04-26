Lowell Intros 30A Hardwired Surge Suppressors

Lowell has introduced its 30A hardwired surge suppressors. All models are ETL Listed and conform to the latest UL1449 3rd edition standards.
- Lowell’s COMPAC 30A hardwire surge suppressor.
- Two formats are offered: The COMPAC (compact unit) has a 30A 125V NEMA L5-30R outlet that can be converted to hardwired output if needed. The unit ships with multi-mount brackets and a six-foot non-metallic flexible whip that’s easier to manipulate in tight quarters than a standard metal clad conduit. Available with standard or insulated ground outlet.
- The ACSP-30 series is designed for permanent (hardwired line and load connections) applications and is available with one, two or three circuits. The enclosure has screw terminal outputs, knockouts on all sides, assorted bushings to protect wiring and a punched front cover to allow viewing of LEDs (showing system status) from the exterior.