Aphex Expands with New Headquarters

Burbank, CA--After more than 22 years in its Sun Valley, CA location, Aphex has relocated to new headquarters at 3500 N. San Fernando Blvd in Burbank, CA.
- The move was a natural progression for the company as its relatively new owners — David Wiener and Robin Sibucao bought the company in 2010 — continue their efforts to rebuild the brand.
- “Over the past year, we’ve been working diligently to advance and elevate Aphex’s products, performance and brand,” said Wiener, who serves as Aphex’s CEO. “A key point to our plan has always been to create a more inspiring, energized and modern work environment for our team. The new space delivers on all counts. We couldn’t be happier with the end result.”
- Located in a new stand-alone building in the heart of LA’s recording and entertainment industries, Aphex’s new headquarters is a space designed to foster creativity. The first floor was customized to house management offices and shipping along with an oversized conference room for meetings and promotional events. Innovation happens on the second floor, which is devoted to engineering and product development, testing, demonstrations, and training.
- “Our new headquarters reflects a new culture at Aphex, one that thrives on creativity, cutting-edge technology, exceptional customer service, and, perhaps most important, unlimited possibilities," said Wiener. "We’re excited about the future; the best is yet to come.”