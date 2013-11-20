Digital Audio Labs Enters Licensing Agreement with Audinate

- Digital Audio Labs has entered into a license agreement with Audinate to license its Dante media networking solution.
- The first Digital Audio Labs product to integrate Dante will be the Livemix personal monitoring system, slated to launch January 14, 2014. Audinate is a developer of digital media networking solutions, offering the Pro AV industry the most interoperable networking technology system.
- “This year, we announced the Livemix personal monitoring system with features like studio quality audio, signal processing on each of the 24 channels, custom channel naming, stereo ambient microphones, and MirrorMix remote mixing,” said Andy Swanson, Digital Audio Lab’s marketing director. "Livemix is a personal monitoring system that helps musicians give their very best to every performance. When looking at the available digital options, Audinate’s Dante media networking was the clear stand out. Adding Dante will enable the Livemix personal monitoring system to easily interface with the hundreds of other Dante products on the market.”
- Nearly every person on the Livemix design team is actively involved in playing or mixing live music on a weekly basis. This brings an understanding of both the performer and the sound tech perspectives and is evident in the design and features, the company says.
- Built on existing networking protocols and standards, Audinate’s Dante technology is a plug-and-play networking solution which delivers ultra-low latency, tightly synchronized media, while simplifying installation and configuration of digital media networks.
- “Both Audinate and Digital Audio Labs have built their products around innovative technology with a focus on ease of use,” said Dave Anderson director of sales for Audinate. “The Livemix product with Dante inside facilitate Livemix to connect with the hundreds of Dante-enabled products from our growing list of licensees.”