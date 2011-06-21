MediaMatrix Certification Training Earns CTS Credits

Orlando, FL--Peavey has announced that participants in its MediaMatrix Certification training courses now earn renewal unit credits for InfoComm’s Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) and Certified Technology Specialist – Design (CTS-D) professional credentials upon completion of the MediaMatrix Basic or Advanced courses.

“Peavey Electronics has educated thousands of AV system designers, integrators and end users from around the world since MediaMatrix revolutionized the professional audio industry in 1993,” said Hartley Peavey, founder and CEO of Peavey Electronics Corporation. “Peavey and InfoComm share a common commitment to providing educational resources and opportunities that keep the industry moving forward.”

MediaMatrix Certification training courses instruct AV industry designers, consultants, contractors, and end users on best practices for designing, deploying and implementing MediaMatrix audio distribution, processing and control systems. MediaMatrix offers its seminars as online courses at mmtraining.peavey.com, through regional field training seminars, and in a traditional classroom setting at Peavey International Headquarters in Meridian, MS.