Delphi Recognized for ISO Quality Certification

- Delphi Display Systems, Inc. announced that it has once again been recognized for its continued commitment to quality and excellence by being recertified in accordance with ISO 9001:2008. This announcement comes after an extensive audit of its entire operations in accordance with ISO standards. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is the world's most widely accepted standard for quality management systems.
- To maintain certification, organizations must complete a rigorous auditing process by an independent third-party registrar. QAS International conducted the audit of Delphi and noted the company's widespread dedication to quality. "Delphi Display Systems has shown continual quality improvement throughout their organization, and they remain one of the top companies that I audited in the past year," stated Daniel Zahnle, lead auditor for QAS International.
- ISO certification recognizes businesses for their adherence to standards which ensure continual quality and performance improvements in meeting regulations, business requirements, and customer satisfaction. Delphi's ISO 9001:2008 recertification demonstrates that its internal quality management systems and procedures meet the stringent requirements of ISO and underscores the company's pledge to continually improve its products, procedures, and services.
- "Our recertification is proof positive of Delphi's commitment to quality and continuous process improvement" said Mike DeSon, Delphi's Chief Operating Officer. "Our objective is to consistently achieve the highest levels of service, support, and product performance in our markets. Our market-leading product quality was recently sighted by a major quick service restaurant brand in their selecting Delphi as their preferred supplier of order confirmation systems, and is evident in the company's newly introduced Insight® end-to-end, drive thru technology solution."
