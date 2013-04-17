The Global Presence Alliance Adds Asnet Technologies as Member

- Asnet Technologies, an AV solutions and 'cloud-based' Video Collaboration as a Service provider with offices across New Zealand, has joined the Global Presence Alliance (GPA) to serve as the primary partner in the region.
- Asnet Technologies works closely with customers to achieve optimum video conferencing, unified communications, cloud and managed services, telepresence and fully integrated boardroom solutions.
- The GPA is a consortium of AV/IT solution providers working together to provide a global solution to enterprises, government and higher education clients. Services offered include global procurement, technology standardization, AV/IT technology integration, cloud-based solutions and managed services for unified collaboration.
- "We are very pleased to have Asnet Technologies join the GPA," said Julian Philips, vice president for Whitlock and one of the founding members of the alliance. "This further solidifies our strong foothold on the AV/IT market on a global basis. We are currently the largest AV alliance, and the only one with such high quality partners, including our newest member in New Zealand."
- Established in 1999, Asnet Technologies has a strong track record of success in the region, and serves a list of 'blue-chip' corporate, telco service providers and Government clients from offices in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. The company has high-level vendor partnerships and great references from major AV/IT/VC manufacturers, including Polycom, Avaya and AMX.
- "The GPA is a great mechanism for delivering global solutions to clients, and we are excited to extend its reach into New Zealand," said Eric Greenop, managing director for Asnet Technologies. "Our client base is already excited about the expansive capabilities we can now offer them for multi-national support. We look forward to being a part of the continued success of this unique alliance."
- The GPA footprint encompasses business partnerships across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC), serving all major hubs worldwide.