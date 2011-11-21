Atlona Introduces Academy Training Program

Atlona has introduced the Atlona Academy for its international and domestic dealers, distributors, and reps. The academy consists of a series of regional and online training events and programs designed to increase awareness of Atlona products, as well as new A/V technologies and opportunities.

At Atlona Academy training events, industry experts will provide the company's channel partners with time- and overhead-savings tips, usage case examples of Atlona products, and an understanding of what is coming in A/V technology. The Atlona Academy program will also offer a series of new certification levels for select dealers, resellers, and integrators.

"Through the Atlona Academy, we want to help our channel partners not only to be successful in presenting information on our products, but also to be able to offer valuable insight and recommendations about the latest technologies and trends that are shaping our industry," said Kevin Billingsley, sales director at Atlona.

Each Atlona Academy training event focuses on specific products and technologies, including HDBaseT technology, matrix switchers, HDMI extenders and HDMI testing kits. The academy will kick off on Nov. 29 and 30 with one-hour online webinars covering HDBaseT technology and Atlona's HDMI testing kits. These webinars will be followed by an invitation-only Atlona Academy Regional Training Event in San Francisco on Dec. 7.

"We created the Atlona Academy because there is too much confusion for end users in today's consumer electronics market," said Atlona President and CEO Ilya Khayn. "These days, most consumers have less money to spend on A/V technology, and they deserve to be made aware of the advantages that only Atlona can provide. By educating our dealers, distributors, and reps, we are also educating their customers, helping to ensure that the money they invest in A/V technology is well-spent."