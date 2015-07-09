Datapath's Recent Hire Continues Growth Strategy

Video streaming and compression technologies specialist, Datapath Ltd, has hired Gina Clark in the role of Non-Executive Director. Gina recently held the position of Vice President and General Manager in the collaboration business at IT multinational, Cisco, and has a background with PC and tablet accessory giant, Logitech. Among her new functions will be providing a creative contribution to the Datapath board of directors by offering objective advice.

Gina Clark's expertise in collaboration & IT will complement Datapath Ltd's unique video strategies.

Gina has spent more than 15 years in technology and marketing roles covering California. In this time, she has built strong relationships throughout the US technology sector, while being focused on bringing video, telepresence, and collaboration products to the consumer and business markets.

Now based in Arizona, Gina’s love for businesses that create products focused on delivering great user experiences, is set to continue with Datapath. She has spent much of the past decade focused on delivering exceptional video experiences, which Gina describes as the most personal and real experience that technology can deliver.

"I'm delighted to join the Datapath board, a leader in the video market, with products that power the most demanding video solutions in leading companies across the world,” she says. “Datapath is well-poised to capitalize on the growth of streaming video required in video wall solutions for monitoring, medical, distance learning, digital signage, and security.”

England-based Datapath, an innovator in the field of computer graphics and video wall display technology, continues to gain market-share in diverse vertical markets, such as museums, retail, visual media, military, education, security, and healthcare. Datapath representatives stated that they look forward to "leveraging Gina’s creativity, energy, and proven track record of driving performance excellence in dynamic and competitive business environments."