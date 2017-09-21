Datapath to Share Quant Experience at Midwich Event

The What: Datapath, the worldwide innovator of visual and AV technologies, will be showcasing their latest Quant collaboration technology at the two-day Midwich Tech Exposed event, October 11th-12th. Hosted at Mercedes-Benz World, Datapath will be providing end users with their first opportunity to get hands on with this intuitive new software.

The Why: Designed to meet the growing demand for streamlined sharing of information in the workplace, Quant allows colleagues and team members to instantly collaborate with shared applications. Using patented technology, Quant enables users from multiple workstations to share any application window, interact with them and make instant changes to source files in real time.

Th How: Quant uses a peer-to-peer networking model which makes collaboration possible without the cloud. This means all communication stays behind the company firewall – useful for organisations governed by strict compliance procedures. As well as allowing users to collaborate directly, this also ensures all traffic does not go through a central server – easing IT loads. For optimum security, the software uses TCP (Transmission Control Protocol) as a connection and data encryption protocol.

The Demo: On show at Mercedes-Benz World will be a demo emulating a boardroom style, with two users and a video wall. Matt Tibbitt, product manager at Datapath, said: “We are looking forward to letting the AV industry, and end users, get hands on with Quant at Technology Exposed. As well as letting users connect instantly, we want visitors to experience the simplicity of sharing application windows using our simple drag and drop functionality. Simplicity is key to end user satisfaction and it is here that Quant’s user interface excels.”

The Application: Quant provides full control to application owners, who can decide what to share, and with whom as well as what priorities are given. This makes it ideal for a variety of applications including; business collaboration, traffic management centres, manufacturing process control and security suites. Scalability means Quant is equally at home in a small office huddle room as it is in large-scale Command and Control environments, where sensitive information can be shared securely, in real time.

More Info: Midwich Technology Exposed runs from October 11th – 12th at Mercedes-Benz World, Weybridge. Free registration is available online at www.technology-exposed.com

www.datapath.co.uk