TC-Group Appoints Alexander VP

Risskov, Denmark--The TC-Group has appointed Kevin Alexander, CEO of subsidiary TC-Helicon, as vice president of business management MI & HD.
- Kevin Alexander.
- Alexander is part of a further commitment to TC-Group's strategy of unifying the business and operations of its audio brands by market segments, the company says.
- "Each of our brands benefit unique customers, however there are overlaps in the segments in which we operate," said TC-Group MD, Anders Fauerskov. "Aligning our business practices in these segments gives us agility and more proven growth. Kevin's experience within the group can deliver that alignment."
- "I've had the opportunity to be a part of many successful projects that spanned multiple companies within the group," said Alexander. "It's exciting to take our growth to the next level by strengthening our cooperation in our MI and HD/Pro businesses."
- The departure of TC Electronic veteran Uffe Kjems Hansen in 2012 to pursue new opportunities provided an opportunity for a smooth transition. David Hilderman, COO of TC-Helicon, will take over day to day operations of the companies' vocal-focused development.
- Kevin Alexander moved with his family to Risskov, Denmark where he is now based out of TC-Group headquarters.