Ozer Releases Udemy Course on Video Compression

The Streaming Learning Center announced the immediate availability of Video Compression for Web, Disc and PC/TV/Console Playback, an online course hosted by Udemy.
The course, which contains over 7 hours of video instruction, was produced by streaming expert Jan Ozer. The course costs $59 and is available now at Udemy.
- The course contains 42 lessons, and starts by delineating critical encoding concepts like resolution, data rate, bitrate control, and others. There are four lessons on H.264, from entry level to encoding with x264, and specific encoding recipes for common tasks like encoding for streaming, uploading to YouTube, or inserting the video into iBooks.
- The course covers how to optimize quality and encoding efficiency with common encoding tools like Adobe Media Encoder and Apple Compressor, and the pros and cons of web distribution options like HTML5, or via third party services like user generated content sites like YouTube or online video platforms like Wistia.
- Regarding the course, Ozer commented, “Today, video producers have an incredible array of distribution options for their content, but each platform or device has unique compression-related requirements. This course will teach novice to intermediate-level users how to efficiently deliver top-quality video to the most important distribution platforms."
- For more information about the course, including a detailed list of lessons, click here.