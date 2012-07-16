Apantac Launches New Production Multiviewers

Apantac will launch the new TAHOMA MiniQ and CRESCENT MicroQ Multiviewers at IBC 2012, stand 7.K21.
Both new cost-effective Multiviewers are ideal for space restrictive applications including OB Vans and in-studio multi-image display monitoring, according to the company.
- The TAHOMA MiniQ is a compact Multiviewer that accepts and auto-detects composite, SD, HD, and 3G-SDI signals and supports DVI / HDMI, and SDI outputs. The TAHOMA MiniQ displays embedded audio meters and supports the TSL protocol over IP and serial. It can be used as a standalone quad-split Multiviewer or expanded to a full system where up to eight hot-swappable TAHOMA-Mini-Q modules can be combined in a 3RU rack frame with hot swappable redundant power supplies. The MiniQ modules cascade feature allows displaying from 4 to 32 windows per monitor.