AV Technology Awards 2013 Winners Revealed

Congratulations to the AV Technology Awards 2013 winners. Full coverage of our awards will be featured in our August edition.

TECH MANAGER AWARDS WINNERS

AV MANAGER OF THE YEAR: Davis Pasquariello, Harvard University



(technology partners include Crestron and Extron)

IT MANAGER OF THE YEAR: Maurice York, North Carolina State University (technology partners include Biamp Systems)

AV Technology Awards 2013 PRODUCT WINNERS

Best New Digital Signage System: Samsung Smart Signage Platform



Best New Product for Emergency Preparedness: Epson BrightLink Pro 1410Wi

Best AV Over IP Distribution System: Crestron RL

Best New Product for a Transportation Environment: Meyer Sound's CAL Systems

Best New Rich Media Data Management System: Mediasite Enterprise Video Platform by Sonic Foundry

Best New Telepresence Product: projectiondesign's F35 panorama

Best New Video Wall: LG Electronics USA’s 55WV70MS-B Direct LED Super Narrow Bezel Video Wall

Best Mobile App to Manage AV Systems: Remote Technologies Incorporated (RTI): RTiPanel

APPLICATION WINNERS

• Best Restaurant/Retail System:

Comal Restaurant, Berkeley, CA

Installation: BugID, San Francisco

Featuring: Meyer Sound, Berkeley, CA

Best ROI-Generating Digital Signage System in a Non-Retail Environment:

Northeastern University Visitor Center

Integrator: Whitlock

Featuring: PQ Labs Multi-Touch G32 and solutions from projectiondesign

• Most Innovative Rich Media Data Management System for an AV Application:

"The View from The Shard," London

Integrator: DJ Willrich

AV Systems Designer: Event Communications

Distributor: Mirage Associates

Featuring: Dataton WATCHOUT

• Most Improved Sound System

Cal Memorial Stadium, University of California, Berkeley

Integrator: Parsons

Featuring: Meyer Sound

• Future-Forward Use of AV in a Command & Control System:

Ashland University Dwight Schar College of Nursing & Health Sciences / CONHS BUILDING (College of Nursing and Health Sciences)

Reseller/Dealer: SOUNDCOM / RPC VIDEO

Featuring: Mediasite by Sonic Foundry

• Best Use of a Mobile App to Manage AV Systems

Blondies Sports Bar & Grill

Integrator: Matthew Yealy, AV manager/integrator, Blondies

Featuring: Remote Technologies Inc. (RTI)