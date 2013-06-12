Topics

AV Technology Awards 2013 Winners Revealed

By

Congratulations to the AV Technology Awards 2013 winners. Full coverage of our awards will be featured in our August edition.

TECH MANAGER AWARDS WINNERS

AV MANAGER OF THE YEAR: Davis Pasquariello, Harvard University

(technology partners include Crestron and Extron)

IT MANAGER OF THE YEAR: Maurice York, North Carolina State University (technology partners include Biamp Systems)

AV Technology Awards 2013 PRODUCT WINNERS

Best New Digital Signage System: Samsung Smart Signage Platform

Best New Product for Emergency Preparedness: Epson BrightLink Pro 1410Wi

Best AV Over IP Distribution System: Crestron RL
Best New Product for a Transportation Environment: Meyer Sound's CAL Systems
Best New Rich Media Data Management System: Mediasite Enterprise Video Platform by Sonic Foundry
Best New Telepresence Product: projectiondesign's F35 panorama
Best New Video Wall: LG Electronics USA’s 55WV70MS-B Direct LED Super Narrow Bezel Video Wall
Best Mobile App to Manage AV Systems: Remote Technologies Incorporated (RTI): RTiPanel

APPLICATION WINNERS
• Best Restaurant/Retail System:
Comal Restaurant, Berkeley, CA
Installation: BugID, San Francisco
Featuring: Meyer Sound, Berkeley, CA

  • Best ROI-Generating Digital Signage System in a Non-Retail Environment:
  • Northeastern University Visitor Center
  • Integrator: Whitlock
  • Featuring: PQ Labs Multi-Touch G32 and solutions from projectiondesign

• Most Innovative Rich Media Data Management System for an AV Application:
"The View from The Shard," London
Integrator: DJ Willrich

AV Systems Designer: Event Communications
Distributor: Mirage Associates
Featuring: Dataton WATCHOUT

• Most Improved Sound System
Cal Memorial Stadium, University of California, Berkeley
Integrator: Parsons
Featuring: Meyer Sound

• Future-Forward Use of AV in a Command & Control System:
Ashland University Dwight Schar College of Nursing & Health Sciences / CONHS BUILDING (College of Nursing and Health Sciences)
Reseller/Dealer: SOUNDCOM / RPC VIDEO
Featuring: Mediasite by Sonic Foundry

• Best Use of a Mobile App to Manage AV Systems
Blondies Sports Bar & Grill
Integrator: Matthew Yealy, AV manager/integrator, Blondies
Featuring: Remote Technologies Inc. (RTI)