Matrox Graphics Introduces Avio F125 Dual Video KVM Extender

Matrox Graphics Inc. has introduced Matrox Avio F125, a fiber-optic KVM extender which separates dual HD video, keyboard, mouse, stereo analog audio and USB 2.0 devices from a workstation.
- Avio F125 features flexible connectivity options. Its transmitter/receiver pair extends two single-link DVI (2x1920x1200) or one dual-link DVI (2560x1600 or 4096x2160) video, and multiple high-speed USB 2.0 compliant devices from the host computer by up to 400 m (1312 ft) over multimode cable and 4 km (2.5 mi) over single-mode cable. Avio F125 stands out for its ability to transmit all signals with zero compression and zero latency on a single duplex LC-LC fiber-optic cable.
- Designed for high-performance environments, Avio F125 delivers fluid graphics and video playback making it ideal for broadcast, post production, Pro A/V, industrial process control, oil and gas, 3D design and visualization, and military environments.
- "Matrox Avio F125 is the latest addition to our successful KVM product line and is designed to address our customers' need to extend high-speed USB 2.0 devices and high resolution digital video in demanding environments," said Caroline Injoyan, business development manager at Matrox Graphics. "Avio F125 takes advantage of the full 10Gbps bandwidth that fiber optic technology offers us today, transmitting all data uncompressed and with zero latency."
- Matrox Avio F125 KVM extenders will be available as of Q2 2013. Matrox will be showcasing the new Avio F125 KVM extender at NAB 2013 booth #SL4616, from April 8-11, 2013.