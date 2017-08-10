Crestron Named AV Partner of Pro Football Hall of Fame, Adjacent ‘Smart City’ Development

Crestron has been chosen by the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village as its official AV automation and digital media distribution partner. This deal marks a 15-year agreement between Crestron and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 100-acre Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton, OH, a nearly $800M mix-used development, is set to be completed in 2020 to coincide with the National Football League’s Centennial. Johnson Controls includes 10 main components including the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and a National Youth Football and Sports Complex. Other facets of Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village are a four-star Hall of Fame Hotel; the Center for Excellence for corporate management programs, coaching clinics, officiating academies and medical services; and a Player Care Center including Legends Landing, an assisted living, independent living and memory care facility. It also will have restaurants, retail, and residential, and the Hall of Fame Experience, an indoor amusement park and water park. Crestron will provide the AV, controls, and lighting for each of these spaces.

“It’s a great day for Crestron,” said Randy Klein, CEO of Crestron. “The Pro Football Hall of Fame is an organization that epitomizes excellence, high values, and character—the exact same principles we guide our business by every day. We’re proud and honored to be their partner, and look forward to our relationship for many years to come.”

“This partnership showcases just how versatile Crestron’s technology is,” said Landon Lovett, vice president of Federal at Crestron. “By working with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to develop the first-ever sports and entertainment ‘Smart City,’ we’re able to highlight how Crestron’s technology can power many different industries—from education and healthcare to government and tourism.”

“Crestron is a company that shares the values of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village and make them an ideal partner,” said Pat Lindesmith, senior vice president of sponsorship and Gold Jacket Relations.