Crestron DM’s One Platform Streaming Video Distribution

- Using the DMC-STRO Streaming Output Card for DigitalMedia Switchers in tandem with the DMC-STR Streaming Input Card, Crestron DM switchers can send and receive efficient H.264 streaming video. Crestron demonstrated live streaming and showed both products at booth C7008 at InfoComm14 in Las Vegas, June 18 – 20.
- The DMC-STR Streaming Input Card enables H.264 streaming video input to be received and then output it via any output card in the DM switcher or the card’s local HDMI output. Conversely, with the DMC-STRO Streaming Output Card H.264 streaming video output can be created from any DM input, including HD video brought into the switcher using an HDMI input card.
- By equipping one DM matrix switcher with the DMC-STRO Streaming Output Card and another with a DMC-STR Streaming Input Card, H.264 video can be streamed between the two systems, across the building or campus, or anywhere in the world.
- “Streaming-only solutions may appear attractive at first. But more often than not, the need will arise to transmit uncompressed video as well,” said Justin Kennington, DigitalMedia Technology Manager. “DM delivers the best of both worlds. You can stream and transmit uncompressed video on one platform.”
- With DigitalMedia, users can also distribute content point-to-point, with zero latency and no compression. Point-to-point distribution via HDBaseT and fiber is supported for digital and analog sources alike, including HDCP-protected HDMI at resolutions up to 4K (4096x2160). DM is the only distribution solution that accepts any type of signal or stream in, and then sends it out in any signal or stream type. For example, DM can accept a video stream over IP and then distribute that signal via HDMI locally. Alternatively, local HDMI signals can be streamed out over IP.
- Card-based DM switchers are easily configurable as organizational needs change. By simply adding or replacing cards, streaming capabilities can be added without having to change or replace switcher frames.