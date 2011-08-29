AMX Adds Video Distribution System

AMX has announced the immediate availability of both a new digital TV transmitter (DTV-TX03-US) and receiver (DTV-RX02-HD) as part of its Television Distribution System (TDS) line.
- The new receiver supports high-definition signals and is compatible with all versions of AMX TDS transmitters. The new transmitter supports QAM & ATSC broadcast standards, those commonly used within North America, and parts of Central America and South Korea.
- With businesses, restaurants, and stadiums seeking to enhance their environments with televised programming, the Television Distribution System is an ideal solution as AV over IP networks is becoming the choice of facility managers and consumers, the company says.
- The TDS delivers digital television content across twisted pair cable commonly installed in office buildings and homes. These new units transmit unencrypted cable and over-the-air AV content using a multicast-enabled LAN as opposed to a separate dedicated coaxial cable. They also deliver control over the single twisted pair cable, giving users simplified management and maintenance of facility-wide TV programming through a single interface.
- “Running coaxial cable throughout an office building or a hospital is an expensive and disruptive process, especially when twisted pair cable has become a standard part of structures,” explained AMX chief technology officer, Robert Noble. “Our Television Distribution System saves installers significant time and capital by distributing TV programming over commonly available Ethernet.”
- The Television Distribution System is a component of the new Network Media Group AMX formed to expand audiovisual capabilities in IT-centric applications.