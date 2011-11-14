GlobalVue Unveils Commercial TV Series

New York, NY--GlobalVue unveiled its GVC3200LED Commercial LED Television series during the International Hotel, Motel + Restaurant Show (IHMRS 2011 - Booth 3256).
The new GlobalVue Commercial LED Television series.
- The first model in the series will be a 32-inch class featuring 720p resolution and 178 x 178 wide-viewing angles.
- The newest addition to GlobalVue’s line of products, the GVC3200LED is designed specifically to meet the needs of such commercial venues as hotels, bars, restaurants, conference rooms, lounges and anywhere critical viewing is important. GlobalVue’s LED televisions incorporate market-specific technologies found in all GlobalVue commercial TVs, such as USB cloning and volume limiters.
- “We are very excited to announce the launch of the first set in a series of LED TVs at IHMRS,” said Tim Martin, EVP, North American Operations, GlobalVue. “We saw a need for LED television sets in budget hotels and family-owned bars and restaurants. The GlobalVue GVC3200LED ensures that all customers will receive a high-quality picture at a price everyone can afford.”
- All GlobalVue TV sets are backed by a two-year advanced replacement warranty.
- Wall-mountable or available with a securable stand, the first set in the GlobalVue GVC3200LED series has a 31.5-inch diagonally measured active area with multiple HDMI inputs and a USB port capable of displaying picture in JPG format as well as playing audio files. The series will feature a high luminance and contrast ratio, with low reflection and low color-shift image quality. Also included is 3D noise reduction. A 1080p version is expected to be available by March 2012.