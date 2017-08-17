Core Brands Appoints Charlotte Harris as Senior Manager

Core Brands today announced the appointment of Charlotte Harris to the position of senior manager of technical services, in a continued effort to support its expanding network of installers and end-user customers.

“We are committed to taking every necessary step to elevate the world-class technical support our dealers and their customers continue to receive whenever and wherever they need it,” Core Brands director of business development Joe Lautner said. “Charlotte is charged with taking a great team to the next level. She has the experience required to scale up the team to meet the demands of growth, and she is already having an immensely positive impact on the support we offer our dealers.”

Charlotte Harris

Harris’ appointment to lead the company’s technical services team comes at a time when sales of the ELAN Entertainment and Control system are growing rapidly in all regions. “In addition to her management responsibilities in the Petaluma, CA and Peabody, MA offices, Charlotte is taking an incredibly hands-on approach to support,” continued Lautner. “She’s already completed the same ELAN hands-on certification training we require of our dealers, and she is actively building up the ELAN tech support team to anticipate the fast growth we are experiencing.”

With 20 years of experience in high tech, including 15 years leading technical support teams, Harris brings a strong customer-centric approach to Core Brands. Prior to joining the company, she was at Enphase Energy, a provider of solar micro-inverter solutions, where she led a team of customer support engineers and built the company’s customer advocacy discipline. Before Enphase, she led the technical support, customer service, and technical editing teams at Business Objects, a business intelligence software and services provider.

“I’m excited to be leading the technical support team at Core Brands,” Harris said. “The team is fully focused on providing exceptional support and solutions to our many customers.”