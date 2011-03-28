Meyer Sound Expands EXP Cinema Line

Meyer Sound has expanded its EXP cinema line with the introduction of the Acheron Designer screen channel loudspeaker.
- The Acheron Designer screen channel loudspeaker.
- Now the seventh loudspeaker in Meyer Sound's EXP cinema product line, Acheron Designer is the smallest in the family, measuring 19 inches wide, 25.37 inches tall, and 14.62 inches deep. The Acheron Designer features an operating frequency range of 37 Hz to 18 kHz and a peak output of 130 dB SPL.
- Production prototypes of Acheron Designer have been in use by several development partners in California, including Skywalker Sound, Bay Films, and 20th Century Fox Sound Editorial Department.
- "Everybody is very happy with the sound and headroom of the Acheron Designers," says John Morris, supervising sound editor and sound designer, 20th Century Fox. "The speakers sold themselves."
- A proprietary Meyer Sound two-channel amplifier powers the four-inch high-frequency diaphragm compression driver and 12-inch low-frequency cone driver independently. Convection cooling of the rear-mounted, recessed heat sink allows the Acheron Designer to be placed flat up against a wall when necessary.
- Meyer Sound's EXP cinema line of products now includes the Acheron 80, 100, Studio, and Designer loudspeakers, the HMS-10 surround loudspeaker, as well as the Acheron LF low frequency screen channel loudspeaker, X-800C cinema subwoofer, and Galileo loudspeaker management system.