Biamp Launches Five New Vocia 1.5 Products

- Biamp Systems, a provider of networked media systems, has launched five new products in its Vocia 1.5 release.
- Vocia was designed to meet the exacting specifications and critical requirements of voice evacuation and public address systems; specifically for use in the healthcare, industrial, and transportation markets.
- The new products featured in the Vocia 1.5 release are:
- GPIO-1 General Purpose Input/Output device that increases the number of logic or emergency inputs/outputs of a system for installations that require multiple fire panels, or where connection to a simple remote contact closure is required.
- TTS-1nc Text-to-Speech and middleware server with built-in software that enables the automation and prioritization of critical paging messages directly from Rauland-Borg Nurse Call systems.
- VAM-1 Auxiliary Microphone provides airports with a streamlined paging station for use in the jet bridge doorway or gate hold areas. It is also used for simpler general paging systems where only live paging is required.
- VPSI-1 Paging Station Interface device provides integration of third-party control systems to Vocia Desk Stations, Wall Stations, and the VI-6 Input device; providing easier integration with custom control touch screen or for integrating existing third-party microphones.
- VO-4e Output device is used to monitor and supervise high-quality third-party amplifiers or powered speaker systems. The VO-4e supports the use of the Vocia ELD-1 and the ANC-1 devices with generic amplifiers, and can be used in a voice evacuation system where EN 54-16 compliance is not a requirement.
- The Vocia 1.5 software/firmware updates include expanded auto-repeat paging and live paging capabilities of up to 12 hours. Vocia inter-world paging enhancements also allow for the support of compressed audio file formats for quicker response times and message delivery between Vocia worlds.
- “As healthcare and transportation markets continue to evolve, project requirements become more complex,” said Steve Metzger, president and CEO of Biamp Systems. “Vocia 1.5 delivers significant new features and functionality to a system platform that is already very capable in complex jobs. I’m excited for what this means for our customers.”
- “Vocia 1.5 delivers critical market-specific features and an overall enhancement to our system flexibility for retrofits and complex installations,” said TJ Adams, Biamp Systems’ public address systems product manager. “These new products and features offer long-term solutions to the industry specific operational concerns of our end users and integration partners.”