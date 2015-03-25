Community Welcomes Pro Tech Marketing as Sales Representative

Community Professional Loudspeakers has announced that Pro Tech Marketing, a professional manufacturers' representative firm for the AV industry, will represent the company in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, and the Western panhandle of Texas including El Paso regions. The firm offers product and system design training, product demonstrations, and sales support and has warehouse facilities in both Louisville (Denver area) and Tempe, Arizona.

Pro Tech’s success in the AV industry comes in large part from its emphasis on building lasting relationships and its tradition of on-site product demos and training. President Dean Hinton commented, “Community is a well-respected company with a great product line and an excellent technical support staff. They'll be an important part of our image as a ‘Systems Solutions Provider.' I’m looking forward to working with Community to grow their sales in our territory.”

Steve Young, Community’s director, North American sales, added, “Pro Tech Marketing’s personnel in the Rocky Mountain and Arizona region are extremely passionate and dedicated to excellence. We’re very pleased to have them represent Community.”