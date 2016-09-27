Community Names Empire Pro Authorized Distributor

Empire Pro, nationwide distributors of professional audio, video, and lighting equipment, is now an authorized distributor of Community Professional Loudspeakers.

Community is an American company whose products have shaped the professional sound industry since 1968. Community is well known for high-performance outdoor loudspeakers such as its R SERIES family and continues to innovate with products like ENTASYS three-way column line array.

Empire Pro aims to provide clients with a reliable, supportive, and efficient source of full-system solutions by distributing leading brands and maintaining a large in-house inventory and same day shipping. “Empire PRO is a company with a strong infrastructure, logistics know-how, and most importantly, an incredible team of customer service professionals,” said Steve Young, Community’s director of North America sales. “We are very excited about our partnership and the value-added service that Empire can provide.”