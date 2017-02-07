Community Adds Rep for Midwest

Community Professional Loudspeakers has appointed Audio Biz to represent the brand in the Midwest region, comprising northern and central Illinois, the eastern half of Wisconsin, and the state of Michigan.

The Audio Biz team

Founded in 1991 by Randy Stenson and Les Murin, Audio Biz represents manufacturers of professional audio, video and lighting products. The company is located in Ingleside, IL and operates a 4,000-square-foot office facility, which houses administrative, training, sample warehousing and demo fabrication areas.

“We represent, sell, and support the best manufacturers in the industry, so we are proud to be partnering with Community and look forward to supporting their team in this region of the country,” said Beth Mickel, sales manager at Audio Biz.

Steve Young, Community’s North America sales director, added, “The Audio Biz team has gained a well-earned reputation for providing excellent service to all integrators, large and small, throughout their expansive territory. With Community now part of their already strong offering of pro AV brands, they can provide integrators with a comprehensive end-to-end solution for almost any installation requirement.”