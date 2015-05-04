CODE+ART Contest at NC State

Christie sponsored the James B. Hunt Jr. Library’s Code+Art contest at North Carolina State University. The contest challenged students to develop large-scale, data-driven “generative art” for library’s 20-foot wide Art Wall and curved iPearl Immersion Theater. The results were on display until April 29.



Anthony Smith standing below his first place winning Fractal Forest visualization.

Anthony Smith, a senior in Computer Science with a concentration in Game Development, captured first prize for his Fractal Forest visualization, which shows a planet that grows various types of trees in conjunction with people entering the library. It also features a sun and moon simulation and time and weather data. As people add to and interact with the visualization, it progresses and changes.

The team from WKNC 88.1 FM, NC State's student-run radio station, earned second place with its music visualizer of the WKNC Internet radio stream. This team consisted of Cameren Dolecheck, Harrison Wideman, Neal Grantham, Dylan Stein, and Colin Keesee.

“The video walls were installed to create a dialog with library patrons about the world around them,” said Mike Nutt, Director of Visualization Services and creator of the Code+Art program. “Code+Art re-envisions the role that data plays in a university setting, turning data into part of our library’s aesthetic fabric.”