ClearOne Expands Distribution Agreement with NewComm Technologies

- ClearOne, a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, has formed an expanded distribution agreement with NewComm Technologies.
- Under the terms of the agreement, NewComm will distribute the full line of ClearOne's Collaborate soft-codec-based video conferencing solutions to its authorized dealers throughout the northeastern United States.
- "NewComm has been a leading distributor of ClearOne AV products for more than a decade," said Zee Hakimoglu, chairman and CEO of ClearOne. "With its proven expertise in the AV industry and the trust built within its strong customer base, NewComm Technologies is a perfect choice to bring the Collaborate suite to its value-added resellers."
- ClearOne's new Collaborate soft-codec-based video conferencing products bring together cutting-edge video technology for complete, audio-visual collaboration solutions, spanning desktop applications, room systems, infrastructure and management.
- "NewComm has a long history with ClearOne, and we look forward to new opportunities with the addition of Collaborate, rounding out our product line with a system that covers every level of video conferencing and collaboration. We will now be able to bring our dealers a powerful package spanning all audio and video applications from installed rooms to desktops," stated David Francis, president of NewComm Technologies.