ClearOne COLLABORATE Beamforming

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of voice and visual communication solutions, launches yet another innovation for enterprise video collaboration and conferencing.
- ClearOne’s revolutionary Beamforming Microphone Array has become wildly popular among professional AV distributors, integrators, contractors, and the enterprise customers they serve. Now, ClearOne’s recent technology enhancements allow the Beamforming Microphone Array to connect directly to the COLLABORATE Room Pro system without the need for a DSP mixer by using a standard USB connection. This new, ground-breaking, integrated COLLABORATE Room Pro SKU will be showcased at Las Vegas Convention Center Booth # N1827.
- “This powerful video collaboration system fulfills our commitment to supply innovative solutions to professional AV and IT practitioners and their enterprise customers,” said Zee Hakimoglu, chairman and CEO of ClearOne. “We will continue to bring highly differentiated solutions to the market to help drive the industry forward, grow the business of our partners, and promote better collaboration and productivity for end-users of our products.”
- The unique, standards-based COLLABORATE Room video conferencing solution from ClearOne enables up to nine locations to be easily and inexpensively bridged together with built-in video streaming, recording, and multicasting – all without the need for expensive infrastructure or media servers. Since COLLABORATE Room is software-based, it offers a higher level of flexibility with software feature upgrades, incremental licensing, and guarantees a higher return on investment as a future-proof solution when compared with hardware-based room conferencing systems.
- ClearOne’s industry-leading Beamforming Microphone Array is the first professional-grade microphone system with focused acoustic beams, digital signal processing, adaptive steering, and next generation acoustic echo canceling to produce the clearest and most intelligible conferencing sound possible. The Beamforming Microphone Array virtually disappears into the background when flush-mounted into a ceiling, wall, or tabletop and blends in with even the most sophisticated corporate conferencing environments and interior designs. As an example, when wall-mounted directly below a video display in its glossy black format, the array appears to simply be a part of the monitor.
- The new COLLABORATE Room Pro SKU includes a 24-element Beamforming Microphone Array (either glossy black or white) along with the COLLABORATE Room Pro codec and 18x UNITETM PTZ camera. Professional AV and IT dealers, integrators, and installers are invited to contact ClearOne directly for pricing and availability.
- Additional details are available at clearone.com/BeamMeUp.