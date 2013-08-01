FSR’s Jon Melchin Joins Expert Speakers at BICSI Conference

Jon Melchin, FSR’s director of Architectural Development, has been selected to join the panel of expert speakers presenting at the 2013 BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition.



BICSI, a professional association supporting the information technology systems (ITS) industry, is an internationally recognized source of information, education, and world-class technology training. The event, which will take place from September 15-19 at the MGM Grand Hotel and Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV will feature a full schedule of sessions delivered by BICSI master instructors and industry experts.

“I’m honored to be chosen as a participant in a conference that considers training and education a priority, and recognizes the financial and physical benefits of keeping industry professionals informed,” said Melchin.

Melchin’s presentation – The New Face of Design: Building Information Modeling and What it Means to the AV Industry - will feature a look into Building Information Modeling (BIM) – a 3D design, modeling, and simulation technology that has changed the way architecture is practiced. It will delve into its impact on the AV industry and use an actual BIM designed project as an illustration. The session is scheduled for Wednesday, September 18 from 1:30 to 2:30.

Melchin is an accomplished speaker and a Passport Provider with the American Institute of Architects Continuing Education System (AIA-CES) who conducts presentations that result in audience accreditation. His position as director of Architectural Business Development with FSR underscores his solid relationship with the architectural and design community making his contributions to the Conference especially valuable. Melchin has authored numerous articles that have been published in international trade publications targeting the construction and audiovisual industries.