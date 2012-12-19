Flypaper Content Creation Software Offered for SYNNEX Customers

- Flypaper Studio, Inc. now collaborates with SYNNEX Corporation VISUALSolv group to offer Flypaper digital signage software to SYNNEX' AV and IT distribution channel as a part of its digital signage solution and service offerings.
- This collaboration ensures that SYNNEX' integrators and resellers have a powerful, yet easy-to-use, Flash content creation system, according to the company.
- “Flypaper software provides a unique Flash content creation solution to our AV and IT distribution channel,” said T.J. Trojan, senior vice president, product management of SYNNEX Corporation. “The well-rounded capabilities of Flypaper make it easier than ever for our clients to create cost-effective and engaging content for the digital signage solutions they offer their customers.”
- “Flypaper provides a robust platform to create, edit and share high quality Flash content—without the need for advanced or special programming skills,” said Don Pierson, founder and president of Flypaper Studio. “Our collaboration provides measurable value to users deploying a digital signage program.”
- Flypaper enables users to easily generate unique Flash content and motion graphics. Users also have the option to choose from hundreds of existing templates and Flash animation components to create professional-quality content quickly. The addition of Flypaper enhances the digital signage software options offered through SYNNEX.
Topics