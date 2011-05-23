Radial Introduces Convertible Cross Patch Module

Vancouver BC, Canada--Radial Engineering has introduced a cross patching module for the Convertible V12 modular snake system.
- The Convertible V12 modular snake system.
- The V12 E.Z.-Patch module allows a sound engineer to reconfigure the channel sequence as it appears at the mixing console while still enabling sub snakes to be distributed across a stage.
- This module is designed for use in performance venues where a series of hardwired drop boxes or stage pockets are localized based on the logistics of performance setups, then return to the snake head in set groups. The V12 E.Z.-Patch Modules allow the engineer to rewire the system at the snake head without having to disconnect any of the main cables, sub snakes or the console.
- The Radial Cross Patch module comes standard in 48 channels or may be custom ordered to another size to suit.