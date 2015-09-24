Christie Three New Flat Panels

Christie is set to launch the Christie FHQ552-T, Christie FHQ842-T and Christie FHQ981-L flat panels. Previewed at InfoComm 2015, the three panels are designed for meeting rooms, offices, lobbies and architectural displays, and can be banded with Christie Brio, Christie Spyder and the Christie Pandoras Box media server.

At 98 inches the FHQ981-L is the largest of three new flat panels announced by Christie

The Christie FHQ552-T features 10-point touch capabilities, built-in speakers and an Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot. The Christie FHQ842-T will replacing the FHQ841-T - an 84-inch display, meant for large-format presentation and collaboration applications. With built-in 10-point multi-touch capability, the Christie FHQ842-T can be used in interactive applications or whiteboard and meeting room scenarios.

“For an affordable LCD solution with multi-touch capabilities, end users should look no further than the Christie FHQ552-T and FHQ842-T,” said Andy Clipsham, senior product manager at Christie. “Both models are plug-and-play, offer professional-grade durability for peace of mind and are compatible with Crestron or similar systems.”

The Christie FHQ981-L 98-inch flat panel is geared toward business, education, houses of worship, small control rooms and digital signage applications. It provides an alternative to traditional 2 x 2 tiled 46-inch displays. The FHQ981-L is equipped with built-in speakers, multi-window capability, along with an OPS slot for compatibility with digital signage devices and pluggable media players.

“The Christie FHQ981-L delivers premium performance and image quality for commercial applications at a low cost of ownership,” Clipsham

said. “This versatile ultra-HD flat panel display offers plug and play simplicity and manages up to four feeds simultaneously.”