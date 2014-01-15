ESP/SurgeX Joins Sharp Strategic Technology Alliance Resources

- ESP/SurgeX is now a member of the Sharp Electronics Corporation Strategic Technology Alliance Resource (STAR) Program under the Surge Protection category.
- The STAR Program is a directory of third-party products and services that complement Sharp's professional display products. The directory includes company information in a categorized list, allowing consumers to view additional products or services needed from third parties to build a solution. This program offers viable recommendations and added value to ESP/SurgeX's digital display power protection.
- "Through the STAR Program, Sharp Electronics users and dealers will benefit from greater access to our suite of power protection and energy management offerings," said Steve Galloway, CEO and president of ESP/SurgeX. "We are proud to be associated with the STAR Program and Sharp's high-quality products."
- ESP/SurgeX digital display products are engineered to address the specific noise interference and power protection needs of digital displays. They provide advanced protection against damaging surges, spikes, over/under voltage, EMI/RFI noise, wiring faults, and other power issues that can wreak havoc on performance.
