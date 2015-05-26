Christie Promotes Senior Directors



George Scheckel, senior director of entertainment solutions, AmericasChristie has announced two promotions within its senior sales and business development team. George Scheckel is promoted to the position of senior director of entertainment solutions, Americas, and Bryan Boehme is promoted to director of location based entertainment, Americas. Both will continue to report to Jeff Klaas, vice president of sales, Americas.

In his new role, Scheckel will guide and influence business development efforts and identify new market opportunities for displays and audio in digital cinema, giant screen cinema, and home entertainment.

“I look forward to nurturing strategic relationships with industry stakeholders in the exhibition and content distribution communities, including Christie’s partnership with Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the rollout of Dolby Cinema,” said Scheckel.

To date at Christie, Scheckel has supported the business development of digital cinema, including VPF rollout and solution deployment plans across Asia, U.S., and Mexico. He was also responsible for sales management of the U.S. and the Americas as director business development cinema, Americas. Scheckel brings strong relationships with leading industry production, post-production, studio operations and exhibitors, as well as 21 years of experience in sales management and service operations from the telecommunications industry.



Bryan Boehme, director of location based entertainment, AmericasScheckel began his career at Christie in 2007 after an 11-year stint at digital cinema pioneer company QuVis, holding various titles including Vice President of Digital Cinema & Business.

Boehme has enviable experience in the design and development of digital solutions for theme park and attraction entertainment, enabling the mainstream adoption of large-scale visual systems into the location base entertainment markets.