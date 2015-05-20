Christie Promotes Directors of Sales and Business Development

Christie has made two promotions within its senior sales and business development team.

George Scheckel

Mr. George Scheckel is promoted to the position of Senior Director of Entertainment Solutions - Americas, and Mr. Bryan Boehme promoted to Director of Location Based Entertainment - Americas. Both will continue to report to Jeff Klaas, Vice President of Sales – Americas.

“The combination of industry and technology knowledge brought to the fore by these industry veterans, coupled with their over-riding concern for customer satisfaction, made this a logical and easy decision, and I look forward to continuing my work with these two fine individuals,” said Klaas.

In his new role, Scheckel will guide and influence business development efforts and identify new market opportunities for displays and audio in digital cinema, giant screen cinema and home entertainment.

“I look forward to nurturing strategic relationships with industry stakeholders in the exhibition and content distribution communities, including Christie’s partnership with Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the rollout of Dolby Cinema,” said Scheckel.

To date at Christie, Scheckel has supported the business development of digital cinema, including VPF rollout and solution deployment plans across Asia, U.S. and Mexico. He was also responsible for sales management of the U.S. and the Americas as Director Business Development Cinema - Americas. Scheckel brings strong relationships with leading industry production, post-production, studio operations and exhibitors, as well as 21 years of experience in sales management and service operations from the telecommunications industry.

Brian Boehme

Scheckel began his career at Christie in 2007 after an 11-year stint at digital cinema pioneer company QuVis, holding various titles including Vice President of Digital Cinema & Business.

Mr. Boehme has enviable experience in the design and development of digital solutions for theme park and attraction entertainment, enabling the mainstream adoption of large-scale visual systems into the location based entertainment markets.

Bolstered by this experience, Boehme will bring a value add to Christie accounts involved in location based entertainment, including several major studios, production companies and partners. He has a well-rounded insight into the emerging LBE world and will use these experiences and relationships to help Christie understand the specific needs of the attraction entertainment industry, maximizing customer satisfaction.