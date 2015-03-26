Christie Opens Mexico City Office

- Christie is opening an office in Mexico that was inaugurated with an event attended by customers and business partners in the country, as well as senior members of the Christie management team. The facility will provide service and support to clients in Central America.
- The facility occupies more than 302 square meters devoted to sales, service, and training. It also has several dedicated spaces including a showroom displaying Christie’s latest technologies, several rooms for seminars, training courses, commercial meetings and staging live demos, along with an extended open sales space. Among the products on display at the office are Christie MicroTiles, Christie Brio, Christie Solaria One, Christie CP2220, and different LCD panels from the FHD Series. The Christie Vive Audio cinema sound system will also be available for demonstrations as well.
- The office will also host a Network Operations Center (NOC), which will provide remote monitoring and comprehensive maintenance for Christie cinema products, along with preventive servicing and on-site emergency response.
- Christie’s facility is located in Bosques de las Lomas, a neighborhood in western Mexico City that hosts offices of key Mexican companies and international firms. Heading the operation as general manager Mexico territory and Central America is Ernesto Armus, who will be supported by a team of engineers, administrative officers, and sales managers.
- “The new office represents our long-term commitment to growing our business in Mexico, a truly dynamic region for Christie where we have had great success over the years and we continue to see massive potential for more growth,” said Armus. “We will now be able to offer to our trusted partners and end users a more efficient service and quicker-response support team, and of course our new facilities will be open to them for their own use.”
- Jack Kline, president and CEO, Christie Digital Systems USA, said the opening of the facility in Mexico is critical in meeting the accelerating demand for Christie’s digital cinema, Pro AV, visualization, and simulation solutions and services throughout Mexico and Central America.
- Several Christie business partners will be attending the opening and touring the facilities throughout March, including Jorge Chávez from Videology; Jacques Dornbierer from DOR Internacional; Carlos Tejeda and José Luis Gómez from T&T; Juan Carlos Alcázar, Alejandro Mendoza and Carlos Alcázar of Grupo Covix; Alejandro Machorro and Alejandro Araiza from Cocolab-Poink; and Marcelo Cantu, Alejandro Sanchez, and Mauricio Guillen from Inteligos.
- The guest list also had a strong representation from many of Christie’s customers in Mexico, including Rolando Maggi and Jose Leonardo Marti from Cinemex; Carlos and Felipe Sanabria from iclick; Alejandro Tejado Donde, Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, and Gabriel Morales Becker from Cinepolis; Jose Ignacio Higuera and Fernando Poblador from Alboa; Agustín Torres from Canacine; and Luis Vargas from Rentrak.
- Some of Christie’s most significant work in Mexico includes the installation of Christie 3DLP rear cubes in the Federal Police Intelligence Center, PEMEX (the Mexican state-owned petroleum company) and the headquarters of CFE (the state-owned electric utility of Mexico). Christie DLP projectors are also used by rental stagers in the country to illuminate the Chichen Itza pyramids and different historic monuments and buildings in the states of Puebla and Merida. Most recently, a Christie D4K3560 projector was installed to illuminate the biggest screen of the Cineteca Nacional (Mexico’s national film archive).
- In the cinema industry, Christie DLP Cinema projectors and Christie Vive Audio systems are used by Cinemex, the sixth-largest cinema chain worldwide. Also, Cinemagic, a cinema chain focused on building cinemas in towns within Mexico with between 50 and 70 thousand inhabitants, has recently digitalized 70 screens with Christie Solaria One+ and Christie CP2220 projectors.
