Draper Adds Curved Projection Screens

Spiceland, IN--Draper is introducing curved frame versions of its Clarion and Onyx projection screens.
- Draper curved screens with Vel-Tex covered extruded aluminum frames help offset pincushion distortion from a horizontal expansion lens, and provide greater engagement with the projected image, according to the company. In addition, the curved image is subject to less ambient reflected light from the room, while the projector's light is more accurately reflected.
- The curve is defined by its radius in feet. Custom radii are available.
- Curved Onyx is available in sizes up to 19-feet wide. Curved Clarion is available in sizes up to 13-feet wide. Custom sizes are also available.
- Curved Onyx or Clarion screens include mounting brackets.